Brazil preschool attack leaves four children dead, one critically injured

An attack on a preschool in Brazil left four children dead early Wednesday, the country's military police confirmed. A fifth child was injured and is said to be in critical condition. Three others were also injured.

The police said that a man attacked kids with an axe-like weapon after breaking into the Centro de Educacao Infantil Cantinho do Bom Pastor daycare facility on Rua Cacadores in the Velha neighbourhood. One suspect is under arrest.

"It is with immense sadness that I received the terrible news that the Good Shepherd preschool in Blumenau was invaded by a murderer who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately, four were killed," Santa Catarina state Governor Jorginho Mello said in a statement.

Mello also declared three days of mourning following the tragic incident.

The attacker is said to be a 25-year-old man who later turned himself in.

Emergency services are responding to the incident and the police are investigating the matter. Nothing has been revealed about the suspect yet.

This is a developing story ...

