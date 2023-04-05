In Poland, Zelensky receives highest honour and a promise involving Warsaw's remaining fleet of MiG-29

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday arrived in Poland, a close ally that has provided refuge to millions of Ukrainian refugees and has assisted the Kyiv government with vital weaponry. Soon after the leader's arrival, Marcin Przydacz, a senior official with the Polish presidency, while speaking to TVN24 television said that "the president has crossed the Polish border, he is on Polish territory." The visit comes as Ukraine readies to conduct a counter-offensive to recapture its land in the east and south from Russian control in the coming weeks or months.

Reuters reports that on his first visit to Poland, Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded the nation's highest order, called the 'Order of White Eagle.'

In Warsaw, Zelensky met with the nation's President Andrzej Duda, who honoured him with the order.

Duda said that "the Order of White Eagle which I have an honour today to award to Mister President Zelensky is the oldest and the most precious Polish order."

Following the meeting, the two leaders held a press conference where Duda said that Poland will if the need arises, give its "whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine".

"I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need," said Duda.

The Polish President said that given that the remaining fighter jets in Poland's possession had been "adapted to NATO standards," the move would require a green light from NATO allies.

He specified that Poland would be able to pass on its MiG-29s to Ukraine as they get the new South Korean FA-50 fighter jets as well as the US-made F-35 stealth jets that have been ordered.

During his latest rare trip outside of Ukraine, Zelensky will also meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

As per AFP, he will also deliver remarks in the historic centre of the Polish capital, Warsaw.

Poland and Ukraine share a border; Warsaw has played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply Kyiv with supply battle tanks and other weaponry for its offensive against Moscow.

In Poland, hordes of people welcomed Zelensky outside the Presidential palace, reports Reuters. Speaking to the news agency, one person, Tetiana, a Ukrainian citizen, said, "Zelensky is our commander-in-chief. This is the person we entrusted our country to, who is now trying to gain our freedom."

(With inputs from agencies)

