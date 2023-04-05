China unilaterally appoints bishop to Shanghai, violates the secret pact once again

The Vatican on Tuesday said China had appointed a new bishop to Shanghai without consulting the topmost catholic institution in the world. The Holy See (the government of the Roman Catholic Church) was informed about the decision a 'few days ago' which is being seen as a violation of a bilateral pact between the two countries.

Beijing has decided to transfer Bishop Shen Bin from Haimen, in Jiangsu province to Shanghai - the largest Roman Catholic diocese in China. The Diocese of Shanghai confirmed the decision on the website saying about 200 people had attended the inauguration ceremony.

“Bishop Shen Bin said that he will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of patriotism and love of the Catholic Church in Shanghai [and] adhere to the principle of independence and self-government," it said.

Meanwhile, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office refused to comment on the issue saying Holy See was assessing the issue.

“For the moment, I have nothing to say about the Holy See’s assessment of the matter,” Bruni was quoted as saying by Reuters.

China and Vatican reached a bilateral deal five years ago in 2018 under which the Pope has a final say in the appointments of the bishops in China, but Beijing is the one that will have to come up with the choices. The secret pact has already been renewed twice in the last five years with the most recent coming in October last year.

Despite the pact, Beijing has acted on its own, much to the chagrin of the Vatican. Notably, this is the second instance in the last six months when China has crossed the Holy See.

Reportedly in November 2022, Bishop John Peng Weizhao was installed as an auxiliary bishop in the province of Jiangxi without any consultation with the Vatican.

