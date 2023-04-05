After eight-year hiatus, Iran appoints ambassador to UAE

Iran on Tuesday (April 4) named an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates after nearly eight years, a development which was indicative of further thaw in relations with the Gulf Arab states.

"After some eight years, the foreign ministry has named Reza Ameri as the Islamic Republic of Iran's new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," Iran's official IRNA news agency reported late Tuesday.

A veteran diplomat who served most recently as director general of the foreign ministry's diaspora affairs department, Ameri's career had previously taken him to Algeria, Sudan and Eritrea.

Iran has appointed an ambassador to UAE after welcoming an Emirati ambassador last September.

The UAE had cut the level of its diplomatic representation after neighbouring Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 following the ransacking of its diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters angered by its execution of a leading Shiite cleric.

After several of its Gulf allies led the way, Riyadh restored diplomatic relations with Tehran last month in a fence-mending deal brokered by Beijing.

First Vice President of Iran Mohammed Mokhber confirmed on Monday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to visit Riyadh.

Iran and the United Arab Emirates have long had close economic ties which continued even during the diplomatic chill.

(With inputs from agencies)

