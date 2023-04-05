Drone attack on Iranian defence ministry complex foiled: Report

Iran repelled a drone attack on a defence ministry complex in the city of Isfahan overnight, said Iranian Tasnim news agency on Wednesday (April 5). However, the government said that confirming the report required further investigation.

"The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defence systems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.

However, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said "For now, I cannot confirm this as it needs more investigation," when asked by Iranian media about the report during a press conference.

Iran has in past blamed Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.

The report of latest drone attack on Iranian complex has come just days after Israeli airstrike in Syria hit Iran-linked targets. At least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members were killed. These Iranian troops were serving as military advisors in Syria.

In January, a Ministry of Defence industrial centre was also targeted by a drone attack, which Iran said was unsuccessful and perpetrated by "mercenaries of the Zionist regime".

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.