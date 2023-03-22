Top 10 world news: Boris Johnson's partygate hearing, Tanzania's Marburg outbreak, and more

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept 'hand on his heart' in the British parliament and said that he did not lie to the House in relation to the partygate scandal. In Moscow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping left the Russian capital after his 3-day visit. In New Delhi, the Supreme Court said that it will review if 'hanging by death' is the correct mode of execution for the death row convicts.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended himself towards the accusations he had been facing for organising parties at official prime ministerial residences by breaking Covid protocol in 2020 — a row that snowballed into a scandal and led to Johnson being replaced by Liz Truss and finally by Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister.

Chinese President Xi Jinping departed Moscow on Wednesday (March 22) after his crucial state visit during which he held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The visit was highly significant amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions as the two nations showed a unified front against the West.

India may soon review if 'hanging by death' is the correct mode of execution for the death row convicts. The development comes after the Supreme Court of India, while taking up a six-year-old Public Interest Litigation (PIL), expressed the need to examine whether 'hanging by death' is a proportionate and less painful method for executing death row convicts. It sought "better data" from the Union government on issues related to the mode of execution.

Marburg virus, an Ebola-like deadly virus, has killed five people in Tanzania's north-western Kagera region, prompting high-alert in neighbouring Kenya as well. The infection, which often entails bleeding and organ failure, had been previously reported in Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and South Africa. Tanzania's Marburg outbreak follows the one in Equatorial Guinea that killed nine people in Central African country last month.

The Biden administration in the United States is proposing to overhaul the country's organ transplant system. This includes breaking up the dominance of United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a Virginia-headquartered non-profit that has virtually run the organ transplant system in the country since 1986.

China has approved its first messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for Covid-19 from a Chinese pharmaceutical that had the technology, as per media reports. The approved mRNA vaccine is created by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group however it is only authorised for use in emergencies, the firm said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday.

A new financial scam has been unearthed in which scamsters are exploiting the Twitter Blue service to dupe users, which once again shows the downside of distributing the blue checkmark to anyone who is willing to pay for it. Twitter users are being targetted by crooks impersonating banks or banking officials, according to a New York Post report.

Prosecutors in Virginia released video footage on Tuesday (March 21) that showed the death of 28-year-old Black inmate Irvo Otieno as he was being admitted to a mental hospital, where he was forcibly restrained by as many as 10 police officers and hospital security guards. Otieno was already in handcuffs and leg restraints when police brought him from the Henrico County jail near Richmond, Virginia, to the Central State Hospital in nearby Petersburg.

The reviews of the fourth and final season of HBO's Succession have started to trickle in. The acclaimed darkly comic drama about the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment empire. The patriarch of the family, Brian Cox's Logan Roy, is a powerful and ruthless businessman who built his empire from scratch and is now facing declining health and old age. As Logan's health becomes a concern, his four children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — begin to jockey for a position in the family and in the business, each hoping to take control of the company when their father inevitably steps down.