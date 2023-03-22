Boris Johnson partygate grilling LIVE | Former UK PM to defend his actions with 'bombshell defence dossier'
Story highlights
Boris Johnson is set to give evidence to a parliamentary committee that is investigating Johnson’s claim that COVID-19 rules and guidelines were followed "at all times" during his tenure as UK Prime Minister.
What all has happened so far:
- An evidence bundle was published by the Privileges Committee earlier on Wednesday. This will act as the reference for Boris Johnson's appearance in the parliament. It can be read here.
- The evidence bundle consists of emails between the officials of Johnson's prime ministerial administration, transcripts of speeches by Boris Johnson, and a Daily Mirror front page dated, December 1, 2021, titled: 'BORIS PARTY BROKE COVID RULES; No10 hosted boozy bashes while millions endured strict lockdown'.
Boris Johnson was fined by police for one partygate-related gathering, along with Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister and his finance minister at the time, while dozens of other staff received fines.
The former Conservative leader apologised and corrected the parliamentary record last May after previously insisting to MPs that the gatherings were above board.
Johnson said that correction came at the earliest opportunity -- after London police and senior civil servant Sue Gray had concluded their own investigations.
Johnson, 58, nearly died himself of Covid, but relatives of patients who died said his claims were a brazen attempt to evade responsibility
Boris Johnson's evidence to the privileges committee reportedly forms the basis of his defence ahead of his four-hour partygate grilling.
'Weaponised' photographs and 'selective' evidence have been asserted as the key points of Boris Johnson's defence. The 52-page document has been described by the former Prime Minister’s allies as his "bombshell defence dossier", Telegraph reported.
What remains to be seen is how Johnson defends the accusations that he knowingly and deliberately misled MPs about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he insisted no Covid rules were broken.
Reports in the British media claim that behind the scenes, some of the UK’s most renowned lawyers were seen putting Johnson through his paces before the big day.