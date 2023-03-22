Boris Johnson partygate grilling LIVE | Former UK PM to defend his actions with 'bombshell defence dossier'

Boris Johnson was fined by police for one partygate-related gathering, along with Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister and his finance minister at the time, while dozens of other staff received fines.

The former Conservative leader apologised and corrected the parliamentary record last May after previously insisting to MPs that the gatherings were above board.

Johnson said that correction came at the earliest opportunity -- after London police and senior civil servant Sue Gray had concluded their own investigations.

Johnson, 58, nearly died himself of Covid, but relatives of patients who died said his claims were a brazen attempt to evade responsibility