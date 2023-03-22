NBA: Clippers' Paul George leaves game against Oklahoma City Thunder on a cart with leg injury

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, in Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, left the game late in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. The All-Star guard left the arena on a cart.

Clippers coach Ty Lue spoke on him after the game and said that George is being evaluated right now.

"[George is] still being evaluated right now," Lue said. "But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn't even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn't even know [what happened]," said Lue after the game.

George landed awkwardly after his knee collided with Thunder guard Luguentz Dort when he was trying to get a rebound. The Guard immediately went down on the floor and stayed there for several minutes. He needed help to walk up to the locker room after getting up.

George, however, did turn every head in the arena with an unbelievable 360-degree spinning dunk from the baseline. He scored 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists during the time he played in the game.

At the post match conference, George's teammate Kawhi Leonard said he hasn't spoken to Paul yet and that Clippers, as a group, 'will see' how the team will adjust if the All-Star guard stays out for an extended period of time.

"I haven't spoken to him yet. And I didn't see the play. I thought he just got hit in the face at the time and stayed down for a while," said Leonard.

"We got a group of guys that still want to win, that like to play basketball, so we'll see what happens," added Kawhi.