Succession season 4 reviews are in! Here's what critics are saying

The reviews of the fourth and final season of HBO's Succession have started to trickle in. The acclaimed darkly comic drama about the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment empire. The patriarch of the family, Brian Cox's Logan Roy, is a powerful and ruthless businessman who built his empire from scratch and is now facing declining health and old age. As Logan's health becomes a concern, his four children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — begin to jockey for position in the family and in the business, each hoping to take control of the company when their father inevitably steps down.

But before the beginning of season 4, an all-out war has begun between Logan and his children. And season 4 will tell us who, if anyone, emerges victorious.

Succession season 4 reviews

The show, which has won an impressive 13 Emmy Awards thus far, explores themes of family, power, wealth, and corruption. Thus far, the final season of the show has received glowing reviews. Here are some of them.

Collider's Samantha Coley wrote, "Succession Season 4 is telling a more cohesive story than ever before, with all the threads weaving together quite nicely. The result is a season that is even more engaging than its predecessors, leaving you hanging on every word of snappy dialogue."

BBC's Caryn James wrote. "Logan ties the series most firmly to the reality the show mirrors, and his character is the main reason Succession has become part of the off-screen cultural and political conversation. At the start, the series evoked questions about which mogul might have been the basis for Logan, possibly Rupert Murdoch or Sumner Redstone. Now the fictional Roys are reference points for those real-life family empires."

Mashable's Belen Edwards wrote, "Succession has always been good, but it's the sense of finality that makes this season such a phenomenal watch. In a callback to the show's very first episode, Season 4 opens with Logan's birthday party. But with three of his four children avoiding him and the sale of his company mere days away, Logan finds himself in a vastly different place. It's an effective, almost poignant way to kick off the start of the season: There's no escaping that this is the beginning of the end."

Succession season 4 arrives on March 27.

