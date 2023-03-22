Marburg outbreak: Ebola-like infection kills many in Tanzania, prompts alert in Kenya

Marburg virus, an Ebola-like deadly virus, has killed five people in Tanzania's north-western Kagera region, prompting high-alert in neighbouring Kenya as well. The infection, which often entails bleeding and organ failure, had been previously reported in Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and South Africa. Tanzania's Marburg outbreak follows the one in Equatorial Guinea that killed nine people in Central African country last month.

The deadliest Marburg outbreak was reported in 2005 in Angola that killed 500 people. This time, however, Tanzania's health minister, Ummy Mwalimu, has said the disease has been contained and that she was confident that it would not spread further.

Marburg outbreak in Tanzania: How bad is it?

So far, three people are being treated in hospital and authorities are tracing 161 contacts, Tanzanian health minister Mwalimu added. The country's strategy to control the spread of Marburg have been acknowledged as "effective" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said: "The efforts by Tanzania's health authorities to establish the cause of the disease is a clear indication of the determination to effectively respond to the outbreak."

Marburg virus: How does it spread?

The Egyptian rousette fruit bat often harbours the virus. However, African green monkeys and pigs can also carry it. Among humans, it spreads through bodily fluids and contact with contaminated bedding.

Marburg virus: What makes it an Ebola-like deadly virus?

Biologically, the Marburg virus is part of the filovirus family, the same family of virus to which the Ebola virus belongs. According to World Health Organisation, it kills about half of those infected.

Marburg virus infection: Symptoms of Ebola-like illness

The infection by Marburg virus results in fatal illness with symptoms including headache, fever, muscle pains, vomiting blood and bleeding.

Marburg virus: Treatment and cure of Ebola-like sickness

So far, no vaccines or anti-viral treatments have been approved to treat the Marburg virus infections. However, the World Health Organisation says that rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids results in increased chances of survival of an infected individual.

On Tuesday, March 21, Tanzania declared a Marburg virus outbreak.

