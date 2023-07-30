Top 10 world news: Bomb blast in Pak kills 43, protests outside French embassy in Niger, & more

A deadly bomb blast reported at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan on Sunday (July 30) killed at least 43 people and injured more than 200 others. The district emergency officer told Geo News that a local JUI-F leader was also among the ones killed in the blast.

A deadly bomb blast reported at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday claimed the lives of at least 43 people and wounded over 200 others.

Thousands of pro-junta demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday and gathered outside the French embassy in Niger's capital city Niamey after Paris suspended development aid as well as budgetary support to Niger over this week's military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, as per news agency AFP reports.

The leader of Israel’s parliamentary opposition and former caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on Sunday (July 30) demanded that the incumbent government freeze its judicial overhaul for 18 months as a condition for the negotiations over the bill to resume.

A soldier of the Indian Army, who was on leave, has gone missing from his native Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Sunday (July 30), the soldier, identified as Rifleman Javed Ahmed Wani, went missing on Saturday evening. Javed's father Mohammad Ayub Wani said that his son was supposed to join work on Sunday.

A shooting that erupted in the parking lot of a Michigan shopping centre, injured at least five people, two of them critically, said the authorities. The incident took place at around 1 am outside the Logan Square Shopping Center in Lansing, the ABC News reported citing Lansing Police Department.





President Vladimir Putin reviewed the country’s warships and nuclear submarines in St Petersburg, on Sunday (July 30), and praised the Russian navy in an address at the annual warship parade which he attended with several African leaders.

Anti-government protesters in Peru, who have been demanding President Dina Boularte’s resignation and fresh elections, clashed with police in the capital city of Lima on Saturday (July 29). According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday, female indigenous protesters and the police were seen pushing and hitting each other as tear gas canisters were kicked down the street, rolling back and forth between demonstrators and officers.



A third firefighter lost his life while battling one of the massive blazes during the worst wildfire season on record in Canada, said officials on Saturday (July 29). This comes days after two other firefighters died, in separate incidents, while also tackling the record-breaking Canadian wildfires.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team reigned supreme in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International tournament, beating hosts Spain 3-0 in a one-sided contest in Barcelona. Goals from Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48'), and Udita (58') helped the Indian Women's Team stand tall in the end and remain unbeaten in the tournament.