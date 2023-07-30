Putin reviews Russian warships and nuclear subs, says navy to receive 30 new vessels this year

President Vladimir Putin reviewed the country’s warships and nuclear submarines in St Petersburg, on Sunday (July 30), and praised the Russian navy in an address at the annual warship parade which he attended with several African leaders. Meanwhile, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive was a success.

Russia to get 30 new vessels this year: Putin

The Russian president reviewed 45 ships, submarines and other vessels that took part in the annual Navy Day parade, which is said to be a traditional show of military might that takes place in the Gulf of Finland and on the River Neva in Putin’s native St Petersburg.

Putin, who was accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Navy Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, inspected some ships from a launch boat on the Neva before making a speech, as per media reports.

The event took place amid Russia’s ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine while Moscow also claimed to have downed three Ukrainian drones in the Russian capital city, early on Sunday.

Notably, the Russian Navy has played a significant role in the Ukraine war by pummelling the Western-backed country with ship and submarine-launched cruise missiles.

According to the Kremlin, some 3,000 navy personnel took part in the parade on land. During his speech, Putin said that the Russian Navy would receive 30 new vessels “of different classes” this year and hailed the “brave crews of ships and submarines,” without mentioning Ukraine.

“In the name of Russia, our sailors give all their strength, show true heroism and fight valiantly, like our great ancestors,” said Putin. He added, “Today, Russia is confidently implementing major elements of its national maritime policy and is consistently building up the power of its navy.”

The African heads of state and representatives from other countries who were present for the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg which concluded on Friday, also accompanied the Russian president for the event, said the Kremlin.

Ex-Russian president about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

While the incumbent president did not address the war in Ukraine in St Petersburg, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev took to his official social media accounts, on Sunday, and said Moscow would be forced to fall back on its own nuclear doctrine if Kyiv’s counteroffensive was successful.

“Imagine if the..offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” said Medvedev.

He added, “There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors’ (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited.” The former Russian president has previously been accused by Kremlin critics of making extreme statements in a bid to stop the West from supplying arms to Ukraine.

In his statement, Medvedev seemed to be referring to the part of the Russian nuclear doctrine that says that nuclear weapons can be used in response to aggression against Moscow carried out using conventional weapons which threatens the existence of the Russian state, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

