US: Shooting in Michigan shopping centre injures 5; Indiana also rocked by gun violence

A shooting that erupted in the parking lot of a Michigan shopping centre, injured at least five people, two of them critically, said the authorities.

The incident took place at around 1 am outside the Logan Square Shopping Center in Lansing, the ABC News reported citing Lansing Police Department.

The police said that the officers found a large crowd when they arrived at the spot with multiple victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

As per the police officers, the victims were aged between 16 to 26 years out of which two were in serious condition.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause behind the shooting and the matter is under investigation.

As per local media reports, it wasn't immediately clear as to why a large crowd was gathered at the shopping centre when the incident took place.

The officials said that due to the size of the crowd, Lansing police requested backup from several neighbouring law enforcement agencies.

As per the police officials, several firearms were recovered at the scene and several people have been detained for interrogation, but no arrests have yet been announced.

Shooting at a party in Muncie, Indiana kills 1

Meanwhile, a shooting that erupted at a large gathering in Muncie, Indiana, overnight, killed one person and wounded multiple others, as per the city of Muncie.

According to ABC News reports, Delaware County dispatchers got a call at 1:14 am on Sunday morning about multiple gunshot victims at a large party in the area of S. Hackley Street and E. Willard Street in Muncie.

Multiple agencies responded, "due to the number of victims and nature of the incident," the city said.

The city said that a 30-year-old man lost his life in the incident. It further said that multiple victims were being treated at a local hospital, adding that more critical gunshot victims were airlifted to other medical facilities.

The city said that the probe is still ongoing.

"We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured," ABC News quoted the city as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

