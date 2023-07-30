Peru: Anti-govt protesters, demanding Boularte's resignation, clash with cops

Anti-government protesters in Peru, who have been demanding resident Dina Boularte’s and fresh elections, clashes with police in the capital city of Lima on Saturday (July 29). According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday, female indigenous protesters and the police were seen pushing and hitting each other as tear gas canisters were kicked down the street, rolling back and forth between demonstrators and officers.

One person was reported to be injured in the clashes. “This president (Peruvian President Dina Boluarte) is a usurper. She is celebrating the national holidays, we aren’t celebrating national holidays because this woman has ordered the murder of our brothers in the provinces,” a protester, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

Since December last year, Peru has been rocked by protests, following the ousting of then-president Pedra Castillo. The demonstrations died after February and have struggled to regain momentum. However, the latest protests have been dubbed "the third takeover of Lima."

Prez Boluarte to request expansion of legislative powers

On Friday, which was Peru's Independence Day, President Dina Boularte said she would request an expansion of legislative powers and is open to reshaping a historically unpopular Congress. In her Independence Day speech, Boluarte called the latest protests a threat against democracy and said she would request legislative powers from Congress for 120 days to fight crime, adding she was open to reverting Congress to a two-chamber legislature from a single-chamber format.

"(These are) measures Peru needs to face, with more strength and efficiency, delinquency and crime," she added. The president also called for a grand national reconciliation between all Peruvians, saying that ideological differences shouldn't "lead us to live in a society of enemies, reigned by unnecessary and irreconcilable antagonism."

On Friday, protesters, meanwhile, attempted to reach Congress but were held back by police after a brief clash. Crowds began to disperse as Boluarte's three-hour-long speech drew to a close.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE