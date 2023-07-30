Indian Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam, search ops launched

A soldier of the Indian Army, who was on leave, has gone missing from his native Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Sunday (July 30), the soldier- identified as Rifleman Javed Ahmed Wani- went missing on Saturday evening. Javed's father Mohammad Ayub Wani said that his son was supposed to join work on Sunday.

Mohammed appealed to those who might have abducted Javed to release him alive since he was the only breadwinner of the family. "If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want, I will get him to quit his job as well," Mohammed told reporters.

VIDEO | Security forces launch a search operation for a missing Army soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/fvTyO0PhzS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023 ×

On Saturday evening, Javed had gone out to buy meat. The soldier was driving a car, and officials said that his car was found at Paranhall.

Blood marks found in soldier's car: Eyewitnesses

Citing eyewitnesses, the PTI report said that blood marks were found in Javed's car. However, this has not been confirmed by officials so far. A massive search operation has been launched and security forces have conducted raids in Kulgam and adjoining areas.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

