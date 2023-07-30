ugc_banner

Indian Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam, search ops launched

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Representative image. File photo of Indian Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. A massive search operation has been launched to find Rifleman Javed Ahmad Wani. Photograph:(PTI)

The soldier- identified as Rifleman Javed Ahmed Wani- went missing on Saturday evening. Javed had gone out to buy meat and was supposed to join work on Sunday. 

A soldier of the Indian Army, who was on leave, has gone missing from his native Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Sunday (July 30), the soldier- identified as Rifleman Javed Ahmed Wani- went missing on Saturday evening. Javed's father Mohammad Ayub Wani said that his son was supposed to join work on Sunday. 

Mohammed appealed to those who might have abducted Javed to release him alive since he was the only breadwinner of the family. "If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want, I will get him to quit his job as well," Mohammed told reporters. 

On Saturday evening, Javed had gone out to buy meat. The soldier was driving a car, and officials said that his car was found at Paranhall. 

Blood marks found in soldier's car: Eyewitnesses

Citing eyewitnesses, the PTI report said that blood marks were found in Javed's car. However, this has not been confirmed by officials so far. A massive search operation has been launched and security forces have conducted raids in Kulgam and adjoining areas. 

Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

