Indian Women's Team beat Spain 3-0 to win 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation tournament

The Indian Women's Hockey Team reigned supreme in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International tournament, beating hosts Spain 3-0 in a one-sided contest in Barcelona. Goals from Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48'), and Udita (58') helped the Indian Women's Team stand tall in the end and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Lalremsiami's hat trick against England on Saturday helped the Indian Women's Team gain momentum, which they made most of in the first quarter of the crunch game against Spain on Sunday.

The Indian Team displayed skill despite being cautious in their approach as they continued with accurate passing and creating spaces in the circle early in the game. Goalkeeper Savita safeguarded the goalpost as she averted a potential field goal opportunity.

The Indian Team built on a strong attack putting the opposition under pressure. Courtesy of a complete team show inside the circle, Lalremsiami shot past the goalie only for Vandana Katariya to put a slight touch to it and push it into the goal-line in the 22nd minute.

With the lead on their side now, the upbeat Indian Women's Team made confident forays into the circle. They extended their lead in the 48th minute after Monika converted a PC into a successful goal.

The 2-0 score line was enough for the Indian Team to make inroads into the game as they put the final nail in the coffin with a goal ten minutes later via Udita, who wrapped up the formalities in stunning style.

Men's Team beat Netherlands

On the other hand, the Indian Men's Hockey Team also walked away with a win over the reigning FIH Pro Hockey League champions, the Netherlands (2-1), in the third-fourth placing match at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona.

Seasoned campaigner and captain Manpreet Singh (15') was on the scoresheet, while Dilpreet Singh (50') also made the cut. For the Netherlands, Thierry Brinkman (25') scored their lone goal.

India's early 15th-minute lead in the game seemed to put their noses ahead, but an equaliser ten minutes later from the Dutch brought the score-line look even. Dilpreet's conversion of PC into a successful goal in the 50th minute again had Indian Men's Team ahead.

Though the Dutch came close to equalling the score, they failed to do it eventually, as India defended well and finished on a winning note.