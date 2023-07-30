Yuvraj Singh sends best wishes to Stuart Broad on retirement, calls him one of most feared red-ball bowlers

Two of cricket's greatest-ever, Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad, crossed paths several times during their careers, with the Durban game in the 2007 T20 WC being the most notable outing. While India won the close contest at Kingsmead, what made headlines was Yuvraj's six sixes in an over off Broad. Fast forward several years, Broad, after announcing his retirement, received best wishes from all quarters, including that from Yuvraj.

Taking to social media, Yuvraj penned a heartfelt note for Broad, calling him among the most feared red-ball bowlers ever. The attacking left-handed batter congratulated him on an illustrious career, adding Broad's journey is full of determination and inspiration.

Yuvraj Singh wrote,

Take a bow @StuartBroad8 🙇🏻‍♂️



Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend!



Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/d5GRlAVFa3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 30, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, England's seamer also reflected on the Durban debacle and said he came out as a better and a competitive bowler after that experience. Sharing his thoughts on Sky Sports upon announcing his retirement on Saturday, Broad said,

"I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," the right-arm seamer said.

Dravid also hails legendary Broad

Currently with the Indian Team in the Caribbean, head coach Rahul Dravid, who also played against Broad for a brief period, hailed the right-handed seamer saying for what he achieved (600 plus Test wickets) in the number of games played, reflects as a super successful career.

"He (Broad) has been a terrific bowler...His partnership with Jimmy Anderson will always be remembered.

"Anderson and Broad, the whole decade they played for England. They have really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and to play the number of Test matches he has takes a special kind of cricketer," Dravid added.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at Oval, Broad reached the 600-wicket milestone and became only the second seamer after compatriot James Anderson to do so.

Having made his international debut in 2006, Broad appeared in 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is.