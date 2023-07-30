Stuart Broad recalls Durban debacle against Yuvraj, says he built his 'warrior mode' after that experience

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test in London, he announced after day three play at the Kia Oval. While recalling both top and low moments from his illustrious career, Broad shed light on one incident that changed his perception about getting evolved as a professional cricketer and life. And that was none other than him getting hit for six sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup game in Durban.

Facing each other at the Kingsmead, India batted first and following a stellar start came a point that changed T20 cricket forever. Yuvraj Singh slammed young Broad for six sixes in an over - a first in T20I cricket. Though that moment brought laurels to the attacking left-hander and India as Men in Blue went on to win the maiden T20 WC, Broad had to cope with certain pressure - something he feels changed him.

While recalling the same incident, Broad said though he still wishes it should have never happened, since it did, that experience made him the bowler that he is today.

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot; I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Broad told Sky Sports after announcing his retirement decision.

Broad added he built a warrior mode around himself following that experience, and thanks to it, he became more competitive.

"I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," Broad added.

Record-holder Broad leads England charge in final Test

Broad, in this series only, picked his 600th Test wicket and became only the second bowler after compatriot James Anderson to achieve this feat. So far, with 20 scalps, Broad is second to Mitchell Starc as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Ashes.

Defending 384 against Australia in the final innings, Broad would like to help his team win the match, levelling the series 2-2 and walk away with his head high.