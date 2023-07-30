Canadian wildfires: Third firefighter dies while tackling blaze; evacuations in Osoyoos

A third firefighter lost their life while battling one of the massive blazes during the worst wildfire season on record in Canada, said the officials on Saturday (July 29). This comes days after two other firefighters died, in separate incidents, while also tackling the record-breaking Canadian wildfires.

What do we know about the firefighter’s death?

The announcement was made by the premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, David Eby, in a statement. “I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this frontline hero,” said Eby.

However, he did not identify the firefighter. Local officials said that the victim was at the Donnie Creek wildfire, near Fort St John, in the northeast of the province.

ALSO READ | After ravaging Canada for weeks, wildfires now claim life of young firefighter

The update also comes after two other firefighters lost their lives, earlier this month, as well as a fourth person, a helicopter pilot, who died on July 19 after his aircraft crashed in Alberta, in western Canada, while taking part in relief operations.

Evacuation order issued for Osoyoos

An evacuation order was issued for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district after an out-of-control wildfire crossed the border from the US state of Washington. According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the blaze, called Eagle Bluff, is around four kilometres away from the town.

It is also reported to be some 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares on the United States side. According to local media reports, the order was issued on Saturday evening for 732 properties in and around Osoyoos.

The orders also cover an area north of the border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.

Record-breaking wildfires in Canada

A third of all the fires currently raging in Canada, are in British Columbia amid the country’s worst wildfire season on record. The Canadian province currently has 368 active fires out of the 990 fires which are currently reported to be ravaging Canada. At least 613 of these wildfires are considered out of control.

So far this year, the Canadian wildfires have burned some 30 million acres, affecting an area larger than the size of Cuba or South Korea. “This wildfire season has been profoundly awful,” said the premier of British Columbia. He also went on to hail the firefighters as heroes making “extraordinary sacrifices...to keep us safe.”

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE