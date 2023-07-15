After ravaging Canada for weeks, wildfires now claim life of young firefighter

A young woman firefighter has died combating a wildfire in western Canada. The infernos have ravaged the country for weeks now. This is the first firefighter death on the ground since the start of the wildfires in early June. More than 900 fires are burning and 570 are out of control.



Devyn Gale, a 19-year-old firefighter, has been killed in western Canada as the country battles its worst season of wildfires on record. Gale was struck by a falling tree while working in a remote area near the town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Officials said a female firefighter had been found caught under a tree after being separated from the rest of her team while clearing an area. Gale was airlifted to hospital but died on Thursday.

It marks the first death on the ground since the start of wildfires in Canada, and reportedly the first in British Columbia since 2015.

In a tribute on Instagram, identifying Gale as the woman killed, her brother Nolan Gale described her as an 'amazing sister'.

"She was so kind and thoughtful. She was careful, considerate, hardworking," he wrote.

"I'm grateful for everything she's done for me and others, completely out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation."

According to the British Columbia General Employees' Union, the woman died outside the town of Revelstoke in British Columbia.

"It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family," it said. Trudeau reacts, sends condolences Canada PM Justin Trudeau said the news was "heartbreaking". He thanked Canadian firefighters for their courage.

"We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they run toward the danger," Trudeau tweeted. The news from British Columbia – that one of the firefighters bravely battling wildfires has lost her life – is heartbreaking. At this incredibly difficult time, I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2023 × Fresh evacuations were ordered in British Columbia recently due to blazes. The province requested the help of 1000 more international firefighters.

"It is very, very challenging across Canada and across the globe right now to secure additional firefighting capacity," BC Fire Department spokesman Cliff Chapman said Thursday.

"This is a very dangerous job," he went on. "With the conditions we are in, it makes it all that much more dangerous for our staff who are working 14, 16, 20-hour days."

Sarah Budd with the British Columbia Wildfire Service said the weather will remain hot and dry for the foreseeable future.

"We're not expecting any reprieve from the weather," Budd said.

Wildfires have already burnt nine million hectares so far. This is 11 times the average for the last decade. The annual record set in 1989 has been surpassed.

What is unusual for Canada is that both sides of the country are burning at the same time.

This time, some provinces which are unaccustomed to fire have also been affected. This includes Quebec. Here, more than a million hectares have burned.

Canada is warming faster that the rest of the planet due to its geography. The country has been confronted with extreme weather events whose intensity as well as frequency gave increased. Climate Change is being said to be the reason.

Smoke from the fires has polluted the air in Canada and neighbouring United States, affecting more than 100 million people, at times disrupting flights and forcing the cancellation of outdoor events.

(With inputs from agencies)

