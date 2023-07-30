Shocking! Seann William Scott was only paid this much amount for his iconic role in American Pie

Thousands of actors are currently striking on the streets for fair pay. And amid this, Seann William Scott shared the shocking paycheck he received for his role in American Pie. In the 1999 teen sex comedy, Seann played the iconic role of Steve Stifler. But, did you know the amount Seann was paid for his role in the film that went on to become a blockbuster? It was only $8,000. Not only this but after playing the breakthrough role, he took the job of selling churros at the zoo.

Seann William's shocking revelation:

The 1999 film, which has been considered a cult classic, made $ 235 million at the box office. Speaking to Peacock’s Rich Eisen Show, Seann said, "It was a lot of money at the time," the 46-year-old said.

"I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby’," he said.



"I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8,000," the actor added.

Seann William Scott went on to reprise his role in American Pie sequels, including American Pie 2 (2001) and American Wedding (2003). As per the reports, the actor and his co-star Jason Biggs were paid $5 million for 2012’s American Reunion.



Last year, reports came out revealing that a new American Pie movie is in the works. THR reported that the movie will be penned by Insecure actor Sujata Day. No further details have been shared on this.

"Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all time faves!" Day wrote in a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter. "So excited to be working on this movie."

The original 1999 teen sex comedy film, written by Adam Herz and directed by Paul Weitz, was a blockbuster. Apart from four films, the series also has a spinoff franchise, American Pie Presents.

In May this year, Scott addressed the possible fifth instalment of the franchise. Scott told Comicbook.com that he may also reprise his iconic role of Stifler. "I just love the character so much," he said before adding, "Comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

