Top 10 world news: Blinken tells Russia to choose diplomacy or face consequences on Ukraine and more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov of consequences if Russia did not seek diplomatic resolution over the situation with Ukraine. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has said that its coronavirus drug called sotrovimab is effective against the Omicron variant.

Ukraine: Choose diplomacy or face consequences, Blinken tells Russia's Lavrov

He said Russia and Ukraine should each fully implement their obligations under the 2014 Minsk peace process, which was designed to end a war between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in the east of the former Soviet republic.

GlaxoSmithKline says Covid drug effective against Omicron variant

The British pharmaceutical industry company had conducted a trial against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.

New Covid variant Omicron rapidly dominating in South Africa

Heavily mutated Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in South Africa less than four weeks after it was first detected there, and the United States on Wednesday became the latest country to identify an Omicron case within its borders.

Top military officials of US, China to meet over rising incursions in Taiwan

The two nations are in touch to discuss the possibility of US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Xu Qiliang holding talks.

After WHO names new Covid variant, Omicron crypto’s value skyrockets by 900 per cent, then nose-dives

A relatively lesser-known cryptocurrency had been witnessing a massive surge in the crypto market. In two days, the value of the digital token shot up by a massive 900 per cent.

British PM Boris Johnson denies flouting coronavirus restrictions at boozy party held in Downing Street

Johnson has been accused of hosting a packed party that violated restrictions imposed across the country last year on Christmas.

North Koreans are starving, but they're forced to pay for candies for Kim Jong-Un's birthday

North Korean local governments are hurrying to create candies in advance of a statewide celebration of leader Kim Jong-Un's birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry residents to pay the bill.

'Global scale deluge': Report reveals US is the world's biggest plastic polluter

A new report by the federal government revealed that the US is the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world as it contributed around 42 million metric tons of plastic waste in 2016.

Microsoft to publish sexual harassment data after Bill Gates scandal

Arjuna Capital had sought a report from the software firm on the effectiveness of its policies to battle sexual harassment in the workplace.

Austrian surgeon fined for amputating wrong leg, says it was 'human error'

In a bizarre incident, an Austrian doctor was fined over $3,000 for amputating the wrong leg of a patient. The 43-year-old surgeon was found guilty after he removed the right leg of the patient, instead of the left.