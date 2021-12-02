British PM Boris Johnson denies flouting coronavirus restrictions at boozy party held in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied flouting coronavirus norms at a party held in 10, Downing Street.

Johnson has been accused of hosting a packed party that violated restrictions imposed across the country last year on Christmas.

Alcohol flowed heavily at the ''cheek by jowl'' and was attended by 40 to 50 people as per reports by the British media.

Upon being questioned about the incident by Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, Johnson said ''all guidance was followed.''

Also read | Macron reportedly called British PM a 'clown' amid diplomatic spat

However, he did not deny gatherings took place during a tier 3 lockdown in London.

According to legal experts, if found guilty, he will be required to pay a hefty fine of up to £10,000.

UK is one of the worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 10 million COVID-19 cases and more than 145,000 fatalities.

Also read | PM Johnson imposes new measures after UK reports Omicron variant cases

Johnson's government has been accused of 'staggering hypocrisy' as political row stalks illegal lobbying by Conservative MP Owen Paterson.

Johnson faced separate claims of double standards after he flew back from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to London.

Reports said he returned for a reunion dinner at a men-only private club with old newspaper colleagues.

It happened after he warned world leaders in Glasgow that future generations "will not forgive us" if they fail to confront climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)