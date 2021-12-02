French President reportedly called British PM Boris Johnson a 'clown' amid diplomatic spat

French President Emmanuel Macron referred to Boris Johnson as a "clown" in a private chat, according to a French newspaper.

According to the political magazine Le Canard enchaîné, he said: "BoJo talks to me, full speed, everything's going well.

"We have grown-up conversations, but he strikes me before and after as having an inelegant way about him. It's always the same circus."

The president reportedly added: "It's sad to see such a great country, with which we could do so much, led by a clown."

It happened after Macron chastised Johnson for his behaviour during a phone call between the two leaders following the drowning of a refugee boat in the English Channel last Wednesday.



Watch | France cancels UK invitation to migrant crisis talks after Boris Johnson's letter

After Johnson posted a letter detailing a five-point plan to address the issue of channel crossings, the French president was enraged.

According to a report by The Gaurdian, Macron said that "I spoke two days ago with prime minister Johnson in a serious way,".

"For my part I continue to do that, as I do with all countries and all leaders. I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. We do not communicate from one leader to another on these issues by tweets and letters that we make public. "

