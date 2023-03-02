Top 10 world news: Blinken, Lavrov meet in-person after Ukraine war, India's northeast elections, & more

In the latest, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov exchanged words on the sidelines of the G20 summit. On the India front, the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) raced ahead in Nagaland and Tripura as votes were counted today in three northeastern states. In Meghalaya, the BJP's estranged ally Conrad Sangma's Natonal People's Party (NPP) is leading. Sushmita Sen, an Indian actress revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days earlier.

The Secretary of State Antony Blinken met briefly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday (March 2) in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign minister's meeting, sources told WION. It was their first such encounter since the start of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The early election trends suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained a sizeable lead in Nagaland while retaining the top spot in Tripura. However, it was trailing behind in Meghalaya where Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) was in the driving seat.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday constituted an expert-level committee headed by Justice AM Sapre, a retired judge of the apex court to look into the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani group. The court also directed market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude the investigation in two months and submit a status report.

As the West and Russia divide continues to cast a shadow on India's G20 presidency, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said Thursday that in view of "differences" that "could not be reconciled" there will be no joint statement of the meeting.

"There were issues and very frankly they were concerned with the Ukraine conflict. There were divergences. There were differences, which we could not be reconciled," Jaishankar said.

Popular Indian online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have expressed their displeasure at the latest changes in the regulation of bike-taxis services in capital Delhi. The platforms say that the changes have caused confusion and disruption of their services as their delivery persons are being issued fines amounting to thousands of rupees. This, say the companies, has created panic among the delivery executives

Nagaland elected its first female Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Thursday (March 2). Hekani Jakhalu, a member of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, a regional political party in the Indian state of Nagaland (NDPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has won the Dimapur-III seat.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on March 2 (Thursday) that global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year. It added that more clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles helped in limiting the impact of increased coal and oil use.

Day 2 of the third and penultimate Test between India and Australia, in Indore, saw Australia get dismissed for 197 -- resuming the day from 156 for 4 -- after dismissing Rohit Sharma & Co. for 109 on Day 1. In their second essay, India only managed 163 all-out , setting a paltry 76-run target for the visitors. The third day will commence, on Friday (March 03), with Australia needing only 76 to make the four-match series scoreline 2-1.

The year 2022 saw sequels of several hit franchises, but no film created a defining impact as much as Top Gun: Maverick did on viewers, critics, and the box office. The film 'saved' Hollywood, as Steven Spielberg rightly said, and provided a wholesome experience for viewers who were craving a quintessential Hollywood actioner in a space overcrowded by superheroes and live-action films in the post-pandemic era. The film's success also reiterated the fact that Tom Cruise the true blue superstar, who knows how to make a defining comeback. The film has earned six nominations at the upcoming Oscars, which may have come as a surprise to a lot of conventional cine lovers but most feel it was well earned.