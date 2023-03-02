Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack, assures she is fine now 

Indian actress Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago and had to undergo an angioplasty. The former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she had suffered a heart attack a few days back but assured to fans that she was doing fine now. Sen quoted her cardiologist and said she has a 'big heart'.



Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, shared a photo with her father, Subir Sen and quoted him in the post. "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )

I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’" Sen wrote.



The actress thanked people for the 'timely aid' and said she was sharing it on social media to keep her fans and well wishes informed about her. "All is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" assured Sen and added "I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat"