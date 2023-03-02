Oscars Awards 2023 Best Picture nominee: What made Top Gun: Maverick a favourite with the jury?

The year 2022 saw sequels of several hit franchises, but no film created a defining impact as much as Top Gun: Maverick did on viewers, critics, and the box office. The film 'saved' Hollywood, as Steven Spielberg rightly said, and provided a wholesome experience for viewers who were craving a quintessential Hollywood actioner in a space overcrowded by superheroes and live-action films in the post-pandemic era. The film's success also reiterated the fact that Tom Cruise the true blue superstar, who knows how to make a defining comeback. The film has earned six nominations at the upcoming Oscars, which may have come as a surprise to a lot of conventional cine lovers but most feel it was well earned.



Top Gun: Maverick is one of those rare films that earned critical praise as well as box office success. In the post-pandemic world, the film managed to create history at the box office. Top Gun: Maverick grossed $718.7 million in the United States and Canada, and $770 million in other territories, with a worldwide total of $1.489 billion! Its often believed that commercial hit films seldom make their way to the Oscar nomination list yet Top Gun: Maverick is a rare film that has fetched technical nominations and even earned a spot in the Best Picture category.



With just days left for Oscar Awards 2023, here's a look back at Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick and why it is worthy of the Academy's acknowledgment.



Six nominations at Oscars

Produced by Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer, Top Gun: Maverick has been directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film's technical competency has been widely lauded ever since the first trailer dropped in early 2022. And rightly so! Because in an age of high-end VFX, most of the stunts in the film were performed by actors which gave the film a sense of realism like never before. The film does use VFX of course, but it was so well blended in the scenes that it felt realistic. As so a nod in the Best VFX category was justified. It also earned nominations in Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Song for Lady Gaga's rendition of Hold My Hand.



The film also fetched a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. While many would argue that the Best Picture nomination for the film is rather generous on the Academy's part, we think it rightfully earned a position in the coveted category for its technical finesse. A film works not only for its performance and story but also for how well it's put together. Top Gun: Maverick, in that sense, ticked all the boxes.

The defining impact of the characters

Who does not like an underdog story? And one has Tom Cruise, playing the underdog, you end up rooting for him more than you are willing to, right? The film had Cruise reprising his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, coming back to train US Navy pilots in Top Gun school, and being ridden by guilt of an incident that happened decades back. Somehow, the idea of Cruise playing the guild-ridden father figure to a bunch of talented pilots and the same man romancing Jennifer Connelly the old-school way really worked for the audience at large.



While the film focussed mostly on Tom Cruise, as Pete Maverick Mitchell, it also gave us new characters to root for. From Miles Teller who played Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, to Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin to Glen Powell as Jake 'Hangman' Seresin, every character found a separate fan base among viewers. And who can forget the special cameo of Val Kilmer, which was truly special in more ways than one.

WION exclusive conversation with the cast of Top Gun: Maverick



Top Gun: Maverick also served as a textbook example of how to make sequels. The film took a leaf from the original story and weaved a story around it that resonated with all age groups. Top Gun: Maverick's new and returning characters were heartfelt and wonderfully written.

WION's review of the film termed it as a summer blockbuster. "There's very little that goes against the film, really. Top Gun: Maverick is your typical summer blockbuster. It has got a bit of everything- action, romance, comedy and thrilling fighter planes. For those who grew up watching and loving Tom Cruise and his films, it's a perfect post-pandemic gift from one of Hollywood's biggest stars." Read full review here

Tom Cruise's fourth Oscar nomination

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Cruise has only earned an Oscar nomination three times before- all for his acting. Cruise earned nominations for Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), and Magnolia (1999). This is the first time that the actor has been nominated in the capacity of a producer as Top Gun: Maverick has earned a Best Picture nomination.

Does it stand a chance to win an Oscar?

While Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated in the Best Picture category, it is unlikely that it will win it. It is, after all, competing with award-season favourites like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans. It will also lose out to Avatar: The Way Of Water in the Best VFX category. But trade pundits feel that the film might just win in the Best Editing category.