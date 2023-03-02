India: Zomato, Swiggy say delivery boys facing police harassment in Delhi

Popular Indian online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have expressed their displeasure at the latest changes in the regulation of bike-taxis services in capital Delhi. The platforms say that the changes have caused confusion and disruption of their services as their delivery persons are being issued fines amounting to thousands of rupees. This, say the companies, has created panic among the delivery executives.

News agency IANS quoted Swiggy spokesperson that the delivery executives are being wrongly charged as the recent government notification is applicable only to bike-taxi service providers.

"Some challans that have been issued to our delivery executives are in excess of Rs 15,000," said the company spokesperson as quoted by IANS.

The spokesperson added that this has "created fear and apprehension among our delivery executives", who are crucial in ensuring that our customers receive their orders on time.

A Zomato spokesperson told IANS that "while the notice is only for passenger vehicles, there is some misinterpretation on the ground".

Dinker Vashisht, Group Vice President of Public Policy, Regulatory and sustainability at Swiggy reportedly sent a letter to Delhi government's transport department. He said that the directions from the government have been misinterpreted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.

"This has led to disruption of services, and confusion among the delivery partners, who are now apprehensive of providing their service with a fear of being penalised and harassed while on duty," Vashisht said, urging the Delhi government to intervene and give an assurance to delivery partners and last-mile delivery aggregators.

"Ensuring that our delivery executives can operate smoothly and serve our customers without any interruptions is our top priority," said the company.

Last week, ride-hailing major Uber asked the Delhi government to create a level-playing field for two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters.

The company said that different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors, not only leads to inequitable sharing of responsibility but "seriously disadvantages the entire industry".

Carrying passengers on bike-taxis bearing private registration numbers has been made a punishable offence and may attract fines up to Rs 10,000, according to a circular issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies)

