Nagaland election results 2023: Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman MLA of the state

Nagaland elected its first female Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Thursday (March 2). Hekani Jakhalu, a member of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, a regional political party in the Indian state of Nagaland (NDPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has won the Dimapur-III seat.

Jakhalu won the Dimapur III seat by defeating Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Azheto Zhimomi by 1,536 votes, as per PTI reports.

Out of the 183 candidates that ran in the Nagaland assembly elections, the lawyer and activist, 48, was one of four women.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, another female contender and member of the NDPP, is in the lead for the Western Angami seat.

As counting continues, the NDPP-BJP coalition, which won three seats, is expected to retain power in Nagaland, where counting has already begun, as per NDTV reports.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been associated with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while the Naga People's Front (NPF) won 26, as per PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)