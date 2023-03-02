WATCH: Steve Smith pulls off a stunner to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 of Indore Test

Day 2 of the third and penultimate Test between India and Australia, in Indore, saw Australia get dismissed for 197 -- resuming the day from 156 for 4 -- after dismissing Rohit Sharma & Co. for 109 on Day 1. In their second essay, India only managed 163 all-out , setting a paltry 76-run target for the visitors. The third day will commence, on Friday (March 03), with Australia needing only 76 to make the four-match series scoreline 2-1.

From India's perspective, only Cheteshwar Pujara looked comfortable in the middle during their second innings. While India had a chance to wipe out the deficit and set a challenging target but none of their star batters made a mark. Pujara was the lone warrior who fell for an impressive 142-ball 59. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon -- who returned with a stunning 8 for 64 -- but stand-in captain Steve Smith won all the accolodes for Pujara's dismissal by pulling off a one-handed stunner at leg slip. Pujara flicked a delivery off Lyon and it went low to Smith's right hand. The 33-year-old was proactive enough to grab the ball in a flash and send Pujara packing. Here's the video:

After Pujara's dismissal, India were reduced to 155 for 8. From thereon, Axar Patel tried to go big and add to India's lead before he ran out of partners as the home side got dismissed for 163 in 60.3 overs. After stumps on Day 2, Pujara told the broadcasters, "It is a tough pitch to bat on. It is not easy and you need to trust your defence, you need to make sure to get to the pitch of the ball and try to judge the length early. I know it is not enough but still there is a chance (to win). You need to do that on such pitches, if you keep defending then there's one ball which will bounce and hit your glove, you need to find the right balance between attack and defence."