IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: UNPLAYABLE! Umesh Yadav sends Mitchell Starc's stumps flying with a jaffa - Watch
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India pacer Umesh Yadav sent Mitchell Starc's stumps flying with a jaffa on Day 2 of the third and penultimate tie in Indore.
India have been on the back foot since Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. After being all-out for 109, India managed to dismiss Australia for 197; conceding an 88-run lead. Resuming the second day, on Thursday (March 02), Rohit Sharma-led India had a task to not give a sizeable lead to the Aussies, who started the day at 156 for 4. Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav starred with the ball to fold the Australian innings for 197 before the lunch break.
While Jadeja provided all the breakthroughs on Day 1, Ashwin-Umesh joined the party on Day 2. Umesh accounted for the wickets of Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. While Green was trapped lbw, Murphy and Starc were cleaned up by the Indian speedster. Umesh produced a jaffa to get rid of Starc, leaving the Aussie shellshocked. Here's the video of the dismissal:
ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh 💪— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023
What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AD0NIUbkGB
Umesh returned with 4 for 12 in five overs whereas Jadeja (4 for 78) and Ashwin (3 for 44) led the charge with the red cherry as the Australian innings ended in a flash during the morning session of the second day's play. In their second essay, India are on the mat having lost seven wickets for 140 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara has scored the 50-run mark but has a herculean task to add vital runs with the lower order to give something to defend for the Indian bowlers.