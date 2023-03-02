Blinken and Lavrov hold 'brief' meeting, first in-person since Ukraine war

The Secretary of State Antony Blinken met briefly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday (March 2) in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign minister's meeting, sources told WION. It was their first such encounter since the start of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Reports have mentioned that Washington pressed Moscow on Ukraine's situation in the brief meeting which happened for less than 10 minutes and urged Russia to engage with Ukraine based on demands put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting happened a day after saying that he had no plans to meet his Russian or Chinese counterparts. It was also of huge significance as it happened amid several Western nations urged for peace initiatives. As quoted by news agencies, a senior US official said that Blinken wanted to "disabuse the Russians of any notion that our support might be wavering" on Ukraine.

Breaking: Sergey Lavrov & Blinken meet in Delhi. First break here⤵️ https://t.co/765lpzLuUS — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 2, 2023 ×

Blinken wanted to "send that message directly", the official said, further adding that we "always remain hopeful that the Russians will reverse their decision and be prepared to engage in a diplomatic process that can lead to a just and durable peace."

"But I wouldn't say that coming out of this encounter there was any expectation that things would change in the near term," the official added.

The meet will be seen as a significant diplomatic victory for Delhi, since at last year G20 FMs meet no such meet happened.

India has been calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. Last year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and told him that this is "not an era of war", a phrase that has since then been reiterated by several western world leaders.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE