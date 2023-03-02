Northeast election results 2023: BJP gains lead in Nagaland, Tripura, but trails in Meghalaya

The early election trends suggest that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has gained a sizeable lead in Nagaland while retaining the top spot in Tripura. However, it was trailing behind in Meghalaya where Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) was in the driving seat.

As of the last update, the BJP- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance was leading on 49 seats in Nagaland while NPF was ahead on five seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who has been in office for three terms might be getting an extension if the early trends translate into the final result.

According to early trends, he was also leading from his Northern Angami-II seat.

“We are hoping to win by record margin, including from my seat and form the next government,” Rio had said ahead of the result announcement.

The majority mark in the state assembly is 31 and BJP might be breaching it handsomely. After the election last week, most exit polls had suggested that there might be a hung assembly in the state.

Notably, Nagaland is the only state in the country to have no opposition as all parties having a presence in the 60-member assembly had backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government.

In Meghalaya, NPP was ahead on 22 seats. BJP and NPP went to elections separately after a five-year alliance. Though the parties have been in talks, it is still not clear if there will be a post-poll alliance.

As for Tripura, BJP is expected to get another term, having destroyed CPM's 35-year rule in the state in the last assembly polls. As predicted by most exit polls, BJP is leading the state with 39 seats, per the early trends.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha is leading from his Town Bordowali constituency.

