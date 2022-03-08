Top 10 world news: Ukrainians escape besieged Sumy through corridor, and more

Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia. Iran said on Tuesday that it has successfully placed a military satellite in orbit.

Live | Ukraine war: Biden expected to announce ban on Russian oil imports

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the latest sanction in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to US media.

Ukraine: 21 killed in airstrikes on Sumy, first convoy of evacuees leaves city

The exodus from Sumy, where 21 people were killed in Russian air strikes late Monday, comes despite Kyiv branding Moscow's renewed offer of escape routes from several cities as a publicity stunt, since many lead straight to Russia or its ally Belarus.

Amid Ukraine war, Russia lists 'unfriendly countries'

The list included all those nations which have reportedly conducted "unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens", according to Russian news agencies.

Iran announces placement of new military satellite in orbit

"Iran's second military satellite, named Nour-2, has been launched into space by the Qassed rocket of the aerospace wing of the evolutionary Guards and successfully placed in orbit 500 kilometres (310 miles) above the Earth," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance?

Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

Explainer: US mulls banning Russian oil imports, will it spell trouble?

The ongoing Russian invasion has not elicited any military reaction from the West but US and other allies have moved to impose economic sanctions aimed at crippling Russian economy. As a further step in this direction, the US is planning to ban oil imports from Russia.

COVID-19: China says Hong Kong must stick to 'dynamic zero' COVID strategy

A top Chinese health official rallied embattled Hong Kong on Tuesday to stick with a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy and warned that the city's "lifeline" health system was at risk and the situation had to be turned around as soon as possible.

What are the alternatives Russia can use as allies deploy 'financial nuclear weapon'?

Russia is looking for potential alternatives of the SWIFT international payments network after the West imposed the most crippling financial penalties yet on the country over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine.

Palestinian killed after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man after he stabbed two officers at a gate to Jerusalem's walled Old City, a police statement said. It was the second such incident in two days.

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

The UN rights chief said Tuesday she would make a long-delayed visit to China in May, including to Xinjiang, where Western lawmakers have accused Beijing of genocide.

Ugandan leader's son leaves military, in move seen as preparing for presidency

The lieutenant general son of Uganda's president said on Tuesday he had retired from the military, in a move widely seen as preparing the ground for a potential run for the presidency in 2026.