Why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance?

Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes.

However, the future remains unclear, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly declaring that nothing will stand between him and his aims. Let's take a look at the ways Ukraine has been able to stall the Russian advance.