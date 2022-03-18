Top 10 world news: Baltic countries expel Russian diplomats, and more

Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania have expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday. Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing a strategic re-think in Finland, which shares a 1300-km border with Russia.

LIVE: Ukraine war: Baltic countries expel Russian diplomats

The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move "in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine", Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

Finland could join NATO by spring, Finnish envoy to India tells WION

According to the diplomat, the Government of Finland is looking at the security situation in Europe and discussing to prepare a White Paper assessing their security situation, which will be followed by a parliamentary discussion.

Klympush slams Macron for ruling out fast-tracking EU membership for Ukraine

Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the EU Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for rejecting the country's request for fast-tracking its EU membership.

Norway prepared for up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees, says PM

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere believes that the country will receive around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees this year in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion. Addressing the parliament, Stoere said that the number of refugees can reach 100,000 with many of them fleeing Ukraine every day.

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kyiv

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, emergencies services said.

European leaders want Volodmir Zelensky nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky has gained a lot of popularity for his leadership during the conflict with Russia and some members of the European Parliament along with a number of European nations have asked the Nobel Committee to consider him and the people of Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Critics question US govt policy as the country has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees so far

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia invaded on February 24, according to United Nations data but the United States has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees so far, leaving some critics questioning US government policy.

Samoa goes into lockdown after detecting first COVID-19 outbreak

The island nation of Samoa decided to seal their borders on Friday as they entered a nationwide lockdown after recording their first ever case of COVID-19. While the world experienced a huge number of cases over the last two years, Samoa was able to safeguard its population.

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action: UN report

The world needs to launch a "transformation" to curb global warming, a top researcher behind an upcoming UN report on climate solutions said, adding that it is never to late to act.

Here are the world's happiest countries in 2022

This report looks at six different variables that contribute to happiness. In the report, income, trust, life expectancy, social support, freedom, and generosity are considered to determine which states have the best overall well-being and, in turn, are the happiest in the world.