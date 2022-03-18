European leaders want Volodmir Zelensky nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky has gained a lot of popularity for his leadership during the conflict with Russia and some members of the European Parliament along with a number of European nations have asked the Nobel Committee to consider him and the people of Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter presented to the Nobel Committee read - "Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting to preserve democracy and self-government. From the defiance of democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky to the tearful man saying goodbye to his family to fight for his country, people across Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism."

After the letter was submitted to the Committee, “Nobel Peace Prize” started trending on Twitter and a number of people came out in support of the proposal. The users praised the people of Ukraine and Zelensky for his leadership during the tough period and requested that the selection procedure for the Nobel Prize should be reopened and it should be extended until March 31.

According to various media outlets, here’s the content of the letter that was submitted -

"In light of historically unprecedented events, we respectfully request the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to reopen and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The world is shocked by the images of war coming from Ukraine. Millions of families now live in fear, their homes and livelihoods threatened by bombing and an invading army. We are witnesses to the courage of the people of Ukraine who are resisting this war waged by the Russian Federation.

At this moment and all over the world, democratic citizens are asking the same question: what can we do to support the people of Ukraine?

We believe that now is the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side. Therefore, we humbly ask you, the Committee, to consider:

Extend and thus reopen the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine.

Although we are aware that this is a break with procedure, we believe that this break is justified by the current unprecedented situation. It is our democratic duty to confront authoritarianism and support a people fighting for democracy and their right to self-government.”

(With inputs from agencies)