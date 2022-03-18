Norway prepared for up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees, says PM Jonas Gahr Stoere

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere believes that the country will receive around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees this year in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion. Addressing the parliament, Stoere said that the number of refugees can reach 100,000 with many of them fleeing Ukraine every day.

He also said that if the number of refugees exceed their estimates, they will have to make special preparations to house them in warehouses, sports stadiums and even in tents.

"That's not the most probable outcome but we must have plans and be prepared because it could happen," Stoere said.

According to official data published by the United Nations, around 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in last three weeks and most of them have gone to Poland and other neighbouring nations.

When it comes to Norway, around 2000 refuges have arrived from Ukraine and the government announced that they will soon receive 5250 people soon – 2500 of them will be coming through Moldova and 550 of them are currently in need of urgent medical care.

Norway shares a border with Russia and they have decided to boost their defence and security budget by around 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($398 million) due to the Ukraine war.

Stoere said that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has been a warning sign for Norway and many other nations in the region and he emphasised on the need of protecting their borders.

According to Reuters, the boost in defence budget will be one of the first steps taken by the nation as they are also considering other steps and partnerships in order to bolster their strength.