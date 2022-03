The United Nations has released its 10th annual World Happiness Report, just days ahead of the annual International Day of Happiness on March 20.

This report looks at six different variables that contribute to happiness. In the report, income, trust, life expectancy, social support, freedom, and generosity are considered to determine which states have the best overall well-being and, in turn, are the happiest in the world.

Let's take a look at the happiest countries in the world: