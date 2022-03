Critics question US govt policy as the country has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees so far

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia invaded on February 24, according to United Nations data. But the United States has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees so far, leaving some critics questioning US government policy.

Why hasn't the US taken in more Ukrainian refugees?

US President Joe Biden and his top officials have said the United States stands ready to accept refugees if needed, but the administration has repeatedly signaled that Europe should be the primary destination for Ukrainians.

"We're going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if, in fact, they come all the way here," Biden said on March 11 during a meeting of fellow Democrats in Philadelphia.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have made similar comments. Psaki said on March 10 that the administration believes the "vast majority" of refugees will want to remain in neighboring countries where many have family, friends and former employers.

The US State Department has said that it will work with the United Nations to bring Ukrainian refugees to the United States in the event they lack protection in Europe, "bearing in mind that resettlement to the United States is not a quick process."

Refugee resettlement can take years, though the Biden administration sped up the process for Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last August. Lessons from that experience could help expedite the resettlement of other refugees

