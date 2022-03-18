One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine Published: Mar 18, 2022, 06:54 PM(IST)

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. Photograph:( Reuters )

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, emergencies services said.

The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.

