Russia announced on Sunday (Dec. 8) that Syria's Bashar al-Assad has left the country after giving orders for a peaceful handover of power. Russia's foreign ministry released a statement announcing the news but did not say where Assad has fled to.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he ordered the military to seize the buffer zone on the Israel-Syria border. IDF said that the deployment of the buffer zone was a defensive measure amid the chaos in the neighbouring country.

Syria's Assad left country, gave orders for peaceful power handover: Russia's foreign ministry

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country after having given orders for a peaceful handover of power, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday (Dec. 8). Clarifying that Russia has not taken part in talks of his departure, the ministry released a statement but did not say where Assad has fled to.

Netanyahu ordered military to 'seize' Syria buffer zone, IDF says 'defensive' measure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Dec. 8) that he had ordered the Israeli military to seize a buffer zone on the border with Syria after Bashar al-Assad fled Syria.

Multiple Israeli airstrikes reported in southern Syria targeting airbases

Multiple Israeli airstrikes were reported in Daraa and Suwayda areas in southern Syria on Sunday (Dec. 8), Syrian media reported. The strikes were reported near the Syria-Israel border and also at the Mezzeh airbase near the capital Damascus.

Armed men escort Syrian PM to hotel after Bashar al-Assad flees country

Hours after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country, a video by Syrian opposition media showed a group of armed men escorting Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons hotel. Earlier on December 8, Jalali called for free elections in the country.

Watch: Syrians tour Assad's palace after looting his belongings

As Syrian President Bashar al-Asad fled the country, Syrians stormed into his palace in the capital city of Damascus and looted his personal belongings on Sunday (Dec. 8). Several videos circulated on social media showed locals freely entering the presidential palace.

Japanese engineers build AI-powered human washing machine that cleans body in 15 minutes

For people who love to unwind after a long day by taking a relaxing bath but do not have enough time for it, Japanese engineers have created something that may be perfect for them.

‘Historic day’: Israeli PM Netanyahu on overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria was a "historic day in the... Middle East" and the fall of a "central link in Iran's axis of evil".

How a 14-year-old's graffiti sparked an uprising that ultimately led to Al-Assad's fall in Syria

In 2011, a 14-year-old boy named Mouawiya Syasneh did a rebellious act against an authoritarian regime in the streets of Daraa, southern Syria. He spray-painted a wall with the words, "Ejak el door, ya doctor" (It's your turn, Doctor), which sparked a civil war in the region, leading to reshaping the country's destiny.

Donald Trump seeks 'immediate ceasefire' between Russia, Ukraine, says Assad fled as Moscow pulled support

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 8) called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, saying "negotiations should begin" between the fighting nations. In a social media post soon after events unfolded in Syria, he also commented on why President Bashar al-Assad fled the West Asian nation.

Bashar Al-Assad: Syria's 'tyrant' who pushed the country into a decade-long civil war

On the morning of Sunday (Dec 8), Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad was nowhere to be found in Damascus when the rebel forces stormed the capital city after taking over five other cities in a span of a few days.