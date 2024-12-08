Moscow

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country after having given orders for a peaceful handover of power, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday (Dec. 8). Clarifying that Russia has not taken part in talks of his departure, the ministry released a statement but did not say where Assad has fled to.

"As a result of negotiations between B Assad and several participants in the armed conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to resign from the presidency and left the country, giving instructions for a peaceful transfer of power. Russia did not participate in these negotiations," the ministry said.

The statement further said that Moscow was extremely worried by the events in Syria and urged all the parties to refrain from violence in the region.

"We urge all parties involved to refrain from the use of violence and to resolve all issues of governance through political means," the ministry said.

"In that regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition," it further added in the statement.

The ministry further said that Russia's military bases in Syria have been put on high alert, but there is no threat to them as of now.

Israeli strikes in Syria

Multiple Israeli airstrikes were reported in Daraa and Suwayda areas in southern Syria on Sunday (Dec. 8), reported Syrian media. The strikes were reported near the Syria-Israel border and also at the Mezzeh airbase near the capital Damascus.

The strikes targeted ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwaydam, The Times of Israel reported.

No immediate comment was given by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Earlier, IDF said it was tracking weapons in Syria and ensuring they do not reach Hezbollah or any other elements to prevent any kind of threat to Israel.

The Israeli strikes came after Syrian rebel factions announced on state television that they had successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and had freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

In their TV address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and also urged for the protection of state property.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies)