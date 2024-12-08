Daraa, Syria

Advertisment

In 2011, a 14-year-old boy named Mouawiya Syasneh did a rebellious act against an authoritarian regime in the streets of Daraa, southern Syria. He spray-painted a wall with the words, "Ejak el door, ya doctor" (It's your turn, Doctor), which sparked a civil war in the region, leading to reshaping the country's destiny. The spray painting was for President Bashar al-Assad, and it was a reference to his medical background.

The graffiti was born out of years of frustration, as it was a way to express themselves for Mouawiya and his friends, who were abused by the authoritarian police. But that act of rebellion against Assad's regime brought a brutal response.

Police detained Mouawiya and his friends for 26 days, tortured them, and thrashed them. Their parents and residents protested their arrest, but in response, they were targeted with tear gas and bullets.

Advertisment

The boys' arrest became a rallying cry as protests erupted not only in Daraa but across entire Syria.

March 15, 2011, was the day Syria experienced its first coordinated "Day of Rage," which transformed local unrest into a nationwide moment. The demands were: freedom and an end to Assad's regime.

Emergence of extremist groups

Advertisment

Watch | Syrian Rebels Claim to Have Captured Damascus, Saying President Assad Has Fled

The response that came against the moment was brutal. Peaceful protesters were fired at openly by security forces. Countless Syrians were arrested and tortured. The moment was inspired by the Arab Spring (an anti-government protest across the Arab world). Eventually, it turned into a bloody conflict as opposition forces came into the picture in response to the Assad regime's brutality.

In July 2011, defectors from Assad's military formed the Free Syrian Army (FSA). However, they lacked unity and funding. Taking advantage of this, extremist groups such as Jabhat al-Nusra and eventually the Islamic State flourished in the region.

Present scenario

After 12 years, Syrian rebel factions announced on Sunday (Dec. 8) on state television that they have successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and have freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

In their TV address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and also urged for the protection of state property.

(With inputs from agencies)