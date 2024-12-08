Damascus

Multiple Israeli airstrikes were reported in Daraa and Suwayda areas in southern Syria on Sunday (Dec. 8), Syrian media reported. The strikes were reported near the Syria-Israel border and also at the Mezzeh airbase near the capital Damascus.

The strikes targeted ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwaydam, reported The Times of Israel.

No immediate comment was given by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Earlier, IDF said it was tracking weapons in Syria and ensuring they do not reach Hezbollah or any other elements to prevent any kind of threat to Israel.

The Israeli strikes came just after Syrian rebel factions announced on state television that they had successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and had freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

In their TV address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and also urged for the protection of state property.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

Watch | Syrian Rebels Seize Damascus, Marking End of Assad's Rule

A group of individuals appeared on state television and made the announcement of "the liberation of the city of Damascus and the fall of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad and the release of all the unjustly detained from the regime prisons", reading a statement from the "Damascus Conquest operations room".

The rebels called on fighters and citizens to safeguard the "property of the free Syrian state".

Opposition flag unfurled

The reports also came that the Syrian opposition flag was unfurled at the Syrian embassy in Athens, Greece. It was hours after the Islamic rebels declared the end of the Assad regime.

Furthermore, Iran's embassy in Syria was also attacked on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies)