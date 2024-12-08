Paris, France

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 8) called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, saying "negotiations should begin" between the fighting nations. In a social media post soon after events unfolded in Syria, he also commented on why President Bashar al-Assad fled the West Asian nation.

Advertisment

"There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir [Putin, the Russian president] well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social handle.

He further said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was keen for a deal to put an end to its country's war with Moscow that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 400,000 soldiers.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians," he wrote.

Advertisment

Trump's social media post came hours after Zelensky held talks with the US president-elect and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the grand reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Zelensky said that his meeting with Trump and Macron on Saturday (Dec 7) was "good and productive" and that the three agreed to work together.

Advertisment

Also read: Zelensky: Talks with Trump were 'good and productive' at Notre Dame reopening

Macron hosted the significant meeting at the Elysee Palace, bringing together Zelensky and Trump for the three-way talks. The discussion centred around the complexities of the current global landscape, which the US-president elect poignantly described as a world that's "a little crazy".

This was Zelensky's first face-to-face meeting with Trump and also the incoming US president's first-ever international visit since winning the November 5 elections.

"We all want peace. But it is very important for us... that the peace is just for all of us and that Russia, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or any other aggressor has no possibility of ever returning," Zelensky said according to the presidential website.

"And this is the most important thing -- a just peace and security guarantees, strong security guarantees for Ukraine," he added.

After this, the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden announced a new $988 million assistance package for Ukraine.

Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing 'protector' Russia's baking

In the same social media post on Sunday, Trump also made remarks on the Syria civil war.

He said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "fled" his country after losing Russia's support.

"Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia...led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer," he wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)