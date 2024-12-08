Osaka, Japan: For people who love to unwind after a long day by taking a relaxing bath but do not have enough time for it, Japanese engineers have created something that may be perfect for them.

The 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuki' or 'human washing machine of the future' built by an Osaka-based showerhead company, Science Co., can wash and dry your body after analysing it with AI technology.

The bizarre device works similarly to a washing machine and only takes 15 minutes to complete a human rinse cycle. The futuristic machine, which resembles the cockpit of a fighter jet or a pod, will be showcased at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan, where 1,000 people may get a chance to try it.

How does the device work?

Once a user enters the plastic pod, it will fill halfway up with warm water. After that, high-speed water jets containing extremely small air bubbles are blasted. The bubbles burst and create a small but powerful pressure wave that removes the dirt from the skin. The same process is used for cleaning electrical parts that can’t be washed using chemicals.

Science Co. says that this human washing machine not only cleans the body but can also ‘wash the mind’. During the wash, the electrodes in the chair gather the biological information of the user and adjust the water temperature accordingly. The AI sensor interprets whether the user is calm or excited and plays specifically selected videos inside the pod to calm the nerves.

According to the company, the machine can result in a quick wash, and make the bather feel physically and mentally refreshed.

The device is based on a 50-year-old design, originally designed by Sanyo Electric Co., now Panasonic Holdings Corp. Although showcased at the World Exposition, the 1970s device did not make it to the markets.

Science Co. has not confirmed yet when the machine will be available for purchase and what will be its cost.

