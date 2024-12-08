Damascus

Hours after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country, a video by Syrian opposition media showed a group of armed men escorting Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons hotel. Earlier on December 8, Jalali called for free elections in the country. He also said that he is in contact with the rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani to discuss managing the transition period.

Assad 'resigned'

Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday (Dec. 8) that Assad has left the country after having given orders for a peaceful handover of power.

"As a result of negotiations between B Assad and several participants in the armed conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to resign from the presidency and left the country, giving instructions for a peaceful transfer of power. Russia did not participate in these negotiations," the ministry said.

Israeli strikes in Syria

Multiple Israeli airstrikes were reported in Daraa and Suwayda areas in southern Syria on Sunday (Dec. 8), reported Syrian media. The strikes were reported near the Syria-Israel border and also at the Mezzeh airbase near the capital Damascus.

Watch | Bashar Al-Assad Flees as Rebels Declare Victory in Syria

The strikes targeted ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwaydam, The Times of Israel reported.

No immediate comment was given by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Earlier, IDF said it was tracking weapons in Syria and ensuring they do not reach Hezbollah or any other elements to prevent any kind of threat to Israel.

The Israeli strikes came after Syrian rebel factions announced on state television that they had successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and had freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

In their TV address, they referred to Assad as a "tyrant" and also urged for the protection of state property.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

