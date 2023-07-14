Top 10 world news: Chandrayaan-3 to land on Aug 23, Putin agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal & more

India's lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, which commenced its journey at 2.35 pm (local time) on Friday, is expected to cover the 3,84,000 kilometres from Earth to Moon in about 40 days and make a soft landing at 5.47 pm (Indian time) on August 23. In other news, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal. The deal is going to expire next week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal. The deal is going to expire next week.

An Indian student in Sydney was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Khalistan movement, a discredited separatist movement that calls for the break-up of the Indian state of Punjab.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, on Friday (July 14) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm (local time). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in France, said, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication."

In a significant display of bilateral bonhomie, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as "a giant in world history" and acknowledged the 'decisive role' India is set to play in the future.

Officials in Kyiv, on Friday (July 14), claimed to have advanced nearly two kilometres along the southern front over the past week amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture its territory occupied by Russia, reported AFP.

In Panama, police have seized more than six tonnes of shark fins that were reportedly headed to Asia. In addition, authorities have arrested five people in connection to the illegal trade of shark fins, which happen to be a delicacy in some cultures.

The Russian lawmakers on Friday (July 14) voted in favour of new legislation that makes gender reassignment illegal. The bill was passed in the lower house of parliament, further strengthening Moscow's credentials as an ultra-conservative society.

In the United Kingdom, the travel plans of thousands of travellers are set to be affected as nearly a thousand airport workers at Gatwick Airport in England strike over pay issues.