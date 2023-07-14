Indian student beaten up with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Sydney: Report

An Indian student in Sydney was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Khalistan movement, a discredited separatist movement that calls for the break-up of the Indian state of Punjab.

The 23-year-old was reportedly on his way to work at six in the morning in Sydney's western suburbs of Merrylands, Australia Today reported. Indian student opposing Khalistanis beaten up: What exactly happened? The victim told Australia Today that while going to work some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked him. The victim reportedly works as a driver.

"As soon as I sat in my driving seat, these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron rod on my cheekbone under my left eye. After which they opened the driver-side door and dragged me out of the vehicle and started beating me with iron rods. Two of them were doing video recording on their phones while 4-5 were hitting me from all sides," the victim was quoted as saying by Australia Today.

"Everything happened within 5 minutes and they left saying this should be enough lesson for me for opposing the Khalistan issue, if not they are ready to give me more lessons like this," he added. Has the local police acted? The Police of New South Wales in an official statement confirmed the incident.

"Police have been told a 23-year-old man was walking along Rupert Street before he was assaulted by four men armed with a metal pole," New South Wales police said in a statement.

"The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan."

The representatives of the larger Indian diaspora in Australia have pointed out this incident as a "deliberate strategy to create fear".

"It looks like a deliberate strategy to create fear among us. We all know that a campaign based on creating fear may bring some short-term benefits to few, but will not work in the long run," Yogesh Khattar, President of Indo Australia Sanatan Society told Australia Today.

